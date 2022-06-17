Jorginho criticizes Abel Ferreira’s behavior: “Disrespecting our country and our referees” | athletic-go

– They are disrespecting the referee. He called the referee blind, cursed the referee of everything when it comes to name. He clapped his hands to the referee and absolutely nothing happened. I reported this to the referee, it’s not fair. My assistant took a card, their assistant took a card and Abel should have been expelled. And it’s not the first time he’s been kicked out. I respect him as a coach, congratulations, he has done a wonderful job, he is a two-time Libertadores champion, but respect has to exist with me, with my team, with the referee, because every time he complains he is saying that the referee is scoring in favor of us and, in fact, is usually against us. I want to make it clear what happened, we asked for a severe punishment and there was no punishment by the referee because the fourth referee did not report to the referee what Abel did. So, I’m very sorry because that kind of disrespect can’t happen with the referee and automatically with my team. You have to be more careful with that, it’s no wonder that not only he, but the entire coaching staff (from Palmeiras) has been constantly expelled because this kind of respect is lacking.