Jorginho detonates Abel Ferreira, sees lack of respect from the coach and shoots at Portuguese: ‘I revolt’

Jorginho spared no criticism of Abel Ferreira during the match at Allianz Parque

Palmeiras beat Atlético-GO 4-2, this Thursday (17), for the 12th round of the Brasileirão. And the collective of Jorginho, coach of the Dragonwas hot and shooting at Abel Ferreira.

The four-time champion in 1994 did not skimp on criticism of the Portuguese. According to Jorginho, Abel and his commission had no respect for the referee and Atlético-GO itself when they applauded Ramon Abatti in the form of irony of the markings made on the field.

“I am very sorry for the event that happened in the game, my argument, between my assistant and the people from Palmeiras. I am respectful of the referee, but they are disrespecting the referee, they called the referee blind, clapped his hands to the referee and did not nothing happened. I reported it to the referee. My assistant took a card, their assistant did too and Abel should be sent off. It’s not the first time he’s been sent off”, said Jorginho, adding.

“I respect (Abel) as a coach, he has done a great job, congratulations on being two-time Libertadores champion, he does a wonderful job, but respect has to exist with me, with my team, with the referee. Every time he complains, he says he’s working in our favor, but it’s usually against us. We asked for a severe punishment and there was none from the arbitration. The fourth referee did not report to the referee what Abel did. There can’t be a lack of respect for the referee and my team.”

“No wonder he and the entire commission are constantly expelled. Clapping for the referee wants to screw him. It revolts me as a coach, a Brazilian, he comes to our country and is disrespecting our country. Called blind and nothing happened. Lost is the cry of the loser, but I want to leave my protest “, he concluded.

O palm trees won and shot to the top of the table with 25 points, three more than Corinthians. On the other hand, Atlético-GO in 17th place, with 13 points.