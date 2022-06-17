Juror says why Amber Heard lost to Johnny Depp – 06/17/2022 – Illustrated

One of the members of the jury in the case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard justified the loss of the actress in the legal battle saying that the emotional testimony of the actress was not realistic. The court verdict sentenced Heard to pay damages of about $15 million to her ex-husband, who had sued her for defamation.

“The crying, the facial expressions she had, the look at the jury. We were all very uncomfortable,” the man said in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America. “She would answer a question and cry, and two seconds later she would freeze. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears’.”

The actor, who starred in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, sued Heard after she published an opinion piece in the Washington Post in 2018 in which she claimed, without naming Depp by name, that she had been a victim of domestic violence during the period in who were married.

The juror was one of five men on the seven-person jury. The trial took more than six weeks in a courthouse in the state of Virginia, in the United States. With great media exposure, the process was marked by the performance before the jury of the two actors, who divorced in 2016. “Many jurors thought that what [Depp] was saying, at the end of the day, it was more believable,” the man added. “He seemed a little more real in terms of how he was answering questions. His emotional state was very stable all the time.”

Another aspect that drew attention in the case was the performance of social media, which turned the legal fight into a fan battle, in which Depp’s fans were aggressive, making memes on TikTok, posts on Twitter and crowds at the courthouse door.

Amber Heard’s defense stated that social media interfered with the outcome of the trial. After the sentence, Elaine Bredehoft, a lawyer who makes up Heard’s legal team, went public to say that the actress will appeal the verdict, because, in her words, she would not have the money to pay the expected compensation.

The Good Morning America interviewee, however, denied any interference from social media on the jury. “We followed the evidence… Me and other jurors didn’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had [contas nas redes]made a point of not talking about it.”

“What I think is true is that they were both abusive to each other,” the juror concluded. “I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong.”