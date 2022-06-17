LaLiga to ask for cancellation of Mbappé’s contract with PSG | international football

LaLiga wants the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and DNCG, the body that oversees the finances of football clubs in France, to scrutinize in detail whether Mbappé’s contract amounts with PSG fall within financial regulations.

– We will ask the Minister of Sport to revoke the approval of Mbappé’s contract, because this is the supervisory authority of the sports administration. To the DNCG to operationalize a follow-up report on PSG’s accounts. This is a legal step that will allow us to establish whether Mbappé’s contract is within the economic parameters imposed by the DNCG regulations and UEFA’s financial fair play – said the LaLiga lawyer.

Branco said LaLiga is willing to file a lawsuit via the Paris administrative court to seek the termination of Mbappé’s contract. Last Wednesday, the Spanish league has filed a complaint against PSG and Manchester City. On the occasion, the president of LaLiga said that the agreement between Paris and Mbappé was “an insult to football”.

Mbappé signed a new three-year contract with PSG in May, turning down Real Madrid, who presented the player with an offer. The terms of the contract were not officially disclosed, but impressive numbers are speculated.

