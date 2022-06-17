Learn how Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans can come back

It will still take some time for avengers 5 arrives in theaters, after all, due to delays due to the pandemic, the entire Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended up being all reworked.

However, even if avengers 5 does not have a release date, the film is confirmed, and should be the culmination of the new theme presented to the MCU: the multiverse, an element that has been increasingly explored in films and series.

According to the insider greatphasethe film should only hit theaters in 2026, which even took the opportunity to reaffirm that the film will be the culmination of the “Multiverse Saga”, as fans have already used to call this new phase of Marvel.

Previously the series Loki had already introduced the concept of “Multiversal Warfare”, wars between different realities. And recently Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought the concept of “Incursions”, in this case the destruction of realities.

So while Avengers: Endgame marked the farewell of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, and in a way also Scarlett Johansson, who later starred in Black Widowthe team’s next film could bring all these stars back across the multiverse.

In Doctor Strange 2all variants of the wizard were played by Benedict Cumberbatch himself, and contrary to rumors, there was no version of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise.

This means that Marvel is planning to keep the same faces despite the characters belonging to another reality. Which means that if the multiverse brings us heroes like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow back, chances are they’ll be played again by Robert, Chris and Scarlett.

Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

