Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend makes post to celebrate 25th birthday and fans worry about the risk of her being ‘dismissed’ by the actor – Monet

The moment that many were waiting for and others feared has arrived: Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend turned 25. If you don’t know what that means, you can be sure that model Camila Morrone does. And fans are already taking the opportunity to show solidarity with the model with happy birthday messages.

The story, proven even in an infographic, is one of the best known on the internet when it comes to celebrities. Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, has a very clear ‘cutting age’ with his girlfriends: 25 years old. None, I repeat, none of his girlfriends reached 26 yet in a romance with the star.

The subject is also a joke among celebrities themselves and was featured at this year’s Oscars, when Amy Schumer joked about the fact that he only dates ‘young girls’.

The actress said on stage at the Dolby Theater: “Look at Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I say about him? He’s already done so much in his fight against global warming… to leave a cleaner, greener world for his girlfriends”. She later explained, “Because he’s older and they’re younger, you understand.”

Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively… No one resisted. But Camila Morrone, who has been with DiCaprio since 2017 when she was still 20 years old, joined the select group of those who reached 25 years old dating the actor of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. Until then, only models Bar Refaeli and Nina Adgal in addition to actress Kelly Rohrback had achieved this feat.

See the infographic made about four years ago:

naive? Optimistic? We don’t know, but Camila celebrated her 25th birthday on Instagram on Thursday (16). “A quarter of a century. Thank you to everyone who sent me love on my birthday. Smiles straight from sunny Minnesota,” she wrote in the caption of the photos below. “I’m sure your relationship was good while it lasted”, soon joked (?) a follower.

Well, if Camila Morrone decided to ignore the numbers and bet on luck, the fans didn’t do the same. Between jokes and messages of support, netizens launched a huge wave of memes on Twitter.

The netizen below played with the popular song The Final Countdown, by the band Europe, and made montages with the couple’s photos:

In the responses to the video above, a lot of uproar. “Happy Birthday darling!!! It’s time to part ways,” wrote one. “I have a feeling he might wait another year just to get the media off his back,” noted another.

“Congratulations to Camila Morrone – unfortunately today you also reach the age where Leonardo DiCaprio breaks up”

“Tomorrow Camila Morrone enters the final year of relationship with Leo DiCaprio, thoughts and prayers”