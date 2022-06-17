‘Lightyear’ opens in cinema in Juazeiro; check the schedule – Badalo

This week’s program (06/17 to 23) of cinema in Juazeiro has the premiere of lightyeara film that tells the story of the character that gave rise to the famous doll we know in the franchise Toy Story. Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World: Dominion and Killer Without a Trace are on display.

lightyear it’s a science fiction adventure with action and funny moments of the character who teamed up with woody during the four films Toy Story. Nostalgia for those who followed the character and can now check out the definitive origin of the space ranger. Originally voiced by Chris Evans, in Brazil who took over the dubbing was Marcos Mion, even with all the suspicion of the public, who wanted the same voice actor as the Buzz Lightyear doll – Guilherme Briggs.

To check out this adventure, there are seven sessions for animation, all dubbed, at 1 pm, 2 pm, 3:20 pm, 4:20 pm, 5:40 pm, 6:40 pm and 8 pm.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The sixth film in the franchise that began back in 1993 with Jurassic Park premiered last week and continues with most movie theaters in Juazeiro. Despite heavy criticism for the film, it hit the mark of 400 million dollars in the box office worldwide this week. There are three dubbed sessions per day in the schedule: 14:30, 17:30 and 20:30.

Dinosaurs and humans walk side by side, four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). In this almost 2h30min movie, we’ll find out if humans are really (still) the biggest predators, or if they will lose their place to Jurassic animals. In the cast are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as protagonists, among other renowned actors and actresses, including the presence of the trio present in the original trilogy: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neil.

Top Gun: Maverick

In this sequel that arrives 36 years after the original, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and pilots (for real!) fighter jets while trying to prove that humans are still needed by the air force even in the age of unmanned drones. In addition, the film has been drawing the attention of some critics for a certain “excess testosterone”.

To check out Tom Cruise’s new adventure in the movies, there are three dubbed sessions: 3:50 pm, 6:30 pm and 9:10 pm, with an extra session, also dubbed, on Saturday (18) and Sunday (19) at 1:10 pm.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The new Doctor Strange movie, which has been in theaters for over a month, occupies three sessions a day, all dubbed (2:40 pm, 5:20 pm and 8:10 pm).

In this new adventure, which, like eternal, left the so-called “Marvel formula” and divided fans and critics, Stephen Strange sets out on a journey through the long-awaited (by fans) multiverse into the unknown, in order to discover who his new and mysterious adversary is. The film has confirmed appearances by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, the return of Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, in addition to other possible surprise appearances expected by fans.

Killer Without a Trace

He thought of Liam Neeson, he thought of action movies. The guy is the Irish Tom Cruise; at 70 years old (!), he is always involved in films of the genre, which are generally always good films for those who just want to enjoy a little action and not think too much. In the endeavor of the time, the actor plays Alex Lewis, a professional assassin who is in the crosshairs of the FBI and a criminal organization that hired him for a service he refused to do. In addition to this panorama, an addendum to the plot: Alex is showing the first signs of Alzheimer’s.

In the schedule, there is a dubbed session for the film, at 21 pm.