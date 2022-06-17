Lineup: Corinthians will only train with the entire cast before facing Goiás | Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira will have just one training session with the entire Corinthians squad to define the lineup for the match against Goiás, Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. The duel is valid for the 13th round of the Brasileirão.

As it had been on Thursday, this Friday the athletes who started against Athletico-PR did regenerative work and did not train with the ball. Thus, Saturday’s activity will be the only one with their presence.

In an interview last Wednesday, Vítor Pereira said that his plan is to reduce the rotation of athletes in the team.

To face Goiás, the trend is for the coach to move the right side, a sector that had Mantuan in the last round and that can count on Fagner’s return. He has recovered from a sprained right ankle, which has kept him off the pitch for more than a month, and again trained with the ball this Friday. The Portuguese Rafael Ramos is an alternative for the position.

The alvinegro medical department is still full. João Victor is in the final stages of recovery from an ankle sprain, and Júnior Moraes is undergoing treatment for hives on his face. Maycon had a grade 3 injury to the adductor muscle of the thigh and will be out for at least a month, while Paulinho will only return to action in 2023, after knee surgery.

Right-back João Pedro and striker Gustavo Mosquito are away from the group while they recover from Covid-19.

Timão will not have Roni, suspended, in the next round.

A possible alvinegra lineup for Sunday is: Cássio, Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil (Robson Bambu), Raúl Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Mantuan (Adson), Róger Guedes and Willian.

Corinthians occupies second place in the Brazilian Championship with 22 points, behind Palmeiras, who have 25.

