Luan, from São Paulo, will undergo thigh surgery | Sao Paulo

Luan, from São Paulo, will undergo surgery next week to correct a serious problem in the adductor muscle of his left thigh.

The information was confirmed this Friday afternoon by the club itself, which issued an official note on the matter.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

After the surgery, still without a defined day, the steering wheel will start the recovery process with the physiotherapists at Refis. São Paulo did not set a deadline for the return.

1 of 2 Luan, from São Paulo, cries after injury — Photo: Eduardo Rodrigues Luan, from São Paulo, cries after injury – Photo: Eduardo Rodrigues

The midfielder has undergone tests since last Monday, the day after being injured in the match against América-MG.

Luan felt pain in his thigh in the 1-0 victory last Sunday and was substituted in the first half.

At first, São Paulo had communicated that the midfielder was suffering from an injury that took place last year, which took Luan out of action for practically five months.

The need for surgery has been discussed in recent days. Luan even went through consultation with a specialist outside the club, and the final decision was to promote the surgical process.

The number 8 injured the place for the first time in October last year, in Rogério Ceni’s first training session in this second time as coach.

After diagnosis, the athlete had a tendon avulsion in the adductor muscle of the left thigh. This rare injury arises when there is a detachment of the muscle from the bone, which can cause a small fracture at the site.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv