Machine Gun Kelly releases trailer for documentary about his life Rolling Stone

Machine Gun Kelly released this Thursday, 16, the trailer for the documentary about his life. The two-minute video features behind-the-scenes footage from concerts and home videos from his life before fame.

The trailer also features cameo appearances by Megan Fox, Travis Barker, the singer’s 12-year-old daughter and Casey Colson Baker, his late father. No release date, life in pink will be displayed hulu and will report on family issues, relationship with fans and haters, and production of their records.

Life wasn’t always like this. I just don’t think anyone saw me coming

+++ READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly disguises himself as a reporter and asks the public what they think of him; watch

Directed by Sam Cahillthe synopsis says that the film offers an in-depth look at the life of MGK tracing the dramatic ups and downs of his life and career.

Machine Gun Kelly is one of the most mentioned names in the new era of pop punk. In 2020, the singer reached the 1st place in the billboard with the album Tickets to my downfall (2020). Produced in partnership with Travis Barker (blink 182), and became the first rock record to top the charts since TOOL launched Fear Inoculum (2019).

+++ READ MORE: Lollapalooza 2022: With light show and pyrotechnics, Machine Gun Kelly fills festival with pop punk nostalgia

The singer was in Brazil for the festival Lollapalooza Brazil. “I love you Brazil,” said the musician on stage. “I’ve never had so many people in my entire life.”