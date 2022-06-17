Mano values ​​Inter’s consistency in an away win and minimizes goal conceded in aerial ball | International

Mano Menezes valued the team’s performance in 2-1 win over Goiás , on Wednesday night, at Serrinha Stadium. Inter relied on the physical overcoming of the players to withstand the climatic differences and sustain the result. Colorado had maturity and control of the game practically during the 90 minutes in the coach’s view.

The performance on the field was praised. The goals scored by Edenilson and Alan Patrick came out in well-crafted plays. The first was with the assistance of Moses and the second with the pass of David. Johnny was chosen to replace De Pena in midfield with the aim of increasing the “stature” of the team.

– Learning to value everything we conquer. Analyze what opponent has done. It’s always hard to play here. For us gauchos, even more because of the difference in the climate, the dryness of the air. We suffer a little physically. The team behaved well. Made a good start, although the ball hit the post, and more consistent than in the last game away. We took the lead, we got a goal from a set piece, which is the weapon we expected from Goiás. We came back well, it was a more stable and controlled game, so we deserved to win – said Mano at a press conference.

The few offensive moves from Goiás came from balls raised in the area. The team makes some mistakes in this regard and the short stature of the defense generates debate on social networks. However, the coach played down the topic and sees no problems with it.

– Everyone takes a goal from the air ball. Can’t take too much. You cannot take more than you do. That’s what makes a team ahead of the table. The team is responding well. We played against a difficult team to score, which insisted on the direct ball. Pedro Raul is a player that bothers him in that aspect. I don’t see any major problems with that – pondered the coach.

The victory in Goiânia consolidates Inter in the G-4 of the Brasileirão and increases the period of invincibility. Now Colorado is third with 21 points. There are 16 matches without defeat, 14 of which under the command of Mano Menezes.

Inter returns to Porto Alegre on Thursday morning. The re-performance of the cast is scheduled for the early afternoon. Colorado returns to the field on Sunday, at 6 pm, in Beira-Rio, against Botafogo. Carlos de Pena and Taison are available.

