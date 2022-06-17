Marcos Guilherme approaches São Paulo, but Ceni denies appointment

Coach Rogério Ceni assured that he has not appointed any player to the board recently, as the transfer window for Brazilian football opens only next month. Striker Marcos Guilherme, however, is close to returning to São Paulo, presenting himself as the sprint striker that the tricolor commander has been asking for so much.

“There is no reinforcement, no indication of me being sought at the moment, even though the transfer window is currently closed. Any name that comes to be speculated is hearsay. At least on my part there is no indication”, said Rogério Ceni.

Although the coach has not suggested any name, the tricolor board works behind the scenes to close the hiring of Marcos Guilherme. The striker is seen by the club’s top management as a “market opportunity”, since he is terminating with Internacional and would arrive at Morumbi free of charge.

Marcos Guilherme is 26 years old and fits the profile of hiring the board, which is looking for young and cheap players. In addition, the striker is a declared São Paulo player and has the desire to return to his favorite club after unsuccessful spells at Santos and Internacional.

Marcos Guilherme wore the São Paulo shirt in the second half of 2017 and first half of 2018. In the first year, he participated in the campaign that almost resulted in the club’s relegation. In the second season, he ended up returning to Athletico-PR in June, since Tricolor and Furacão did not enter into an agreement for his stay at Morumbi.

