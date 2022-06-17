Marvel star took punch from Kristen Stewart and had a surprising reaction

Accustomed to fighting the most dangerous and powerful villains while bringing Thor to life, Chris Hemsworth, recalled the moment he was really beaten, and it wasn’t in a Marvel movie or a strong enemy.

The star was talking about the most iconic characters of his career for a session of the online version of GQ magazine, and when he mentioned the character Eric, from Snow White and the hunter was asked about getting punched in the face by Kristen Stewart during filming and if he had forgiven her for it.

“Oh yeah, I was more upset that she didn’t continue the take. She kind of hit me up and immediately said, ‘Oh my God! I’m very sorry’. I was like, ‘That would have been the perfect, truest take we’ve had. I think she was more upset than I was,” he said with a laugh.

Talking about his character in the film, he defended that although he just seems like an angry drunk, he was much deeper than that and even fun.

“The character was a pretty broken individual. The one who deep down had a lot of courage there somewhere, but was buried by a very depressing experience. The loss of his wife and family. So he was looking for answers at the bottom of a bottle. But that kind of attitude, that kind of impetuosity, there was a chaotic nature to him that allowed us to have a lot of fun with it,” he described.

Hemsworth highlighted that really enjoyed working at Snow White and the hunter for being the kind of movie he watched as a kid and also to take a break from being focused only on intense action sequences.

“I was happy to be employed and to work on great movies and great entertainment, but these were the movies I loved growing up and I also had an appetite for doing some smaller character-driven movies where special effects and big action scenes weren’t enough. were necessarily the most dominant force,” he explained.

The reinterpretation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs released in 2012, starring Stewart, featured Hemsworth in the role of the Huntsman, who instead of just ordering the princess to flee and hide in the woods, trains Snow White to fight her evil stepmother Ravenna.

The film directed by Rupert Sanders with a screenplay by Evan Daugherty, John Lee Hancock and Hossein Amini featured Charlize Theron as the evil queen Ravenna and Sam Claflin as Prince William, in addition to Bob Hoskins as the blind elder magician Muir, among others.

Snow White and the hunter is available on Netflix and Prime Video.

