Maurício Souza arrives with a pen in Vasco and excludes 3 from a trip to Londrina; news are Andrey, Alexander and Erick

Debut in command of Cruz-Maltino takes place this Saturday, away from home, in a match that can put Clube again in the vice-leadership of Serie B

Bahia’s defeat to Chapecoense can be used by the Vasco this weekend to reassume the vice-leadership of Serie B. With 24 points, Maurício Souza’s team can go to 27 if they defeat Londrina on Saturday (18), at the Café stadium. In his debut in command of Cruz-Maltino, the new coach presented news in his list of related ones.

the steering wheel Andrey Santos, one of the great highlights of Vasco in the current Series B, is back after serving suspension and serving the Brazilian Under-20 Team in the Espírito Santo Tournament. the attacker Erick is another that returns, after almost a month recovering from injury. Another celebrated return was that of the goalkeeper Alexander.

For the three novelties in the list, Luiz Henrique, Vitinho and Isaque were left out for technical reasons. All were options on the bench in the match against Cruzeiro, last Sunday (12), at Maracanã.

Check out the list of Vasco’s related:

goalkeepers: Alexander, Halls and Thiago Rodrigues

Defenders: Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza and Quintero

Sides: EdimarGabriel DiasRiquelmeWeverton

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Bruno Nazário, Juninho, Matheus Barbosa, Nenê, Palacios, Yuri Lara and Zé Gabriel

Attackers: Erick, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec, Getúlio and Raniel