Mauro Cézar breaks the silence and makes fun of Corinthians’ first striker: “Confused trajectory”

Corinthians tried, but failed to take the lead in the Brasileirão. Last Wednesday (15), Timão went to Arena da Baixa, opened the scoring with Roger Guedes, but at the end of the match ended up taking Athletico Paranaense’s tie, with Terans, from a penalty. With the result, Alvinegro remains in 2nd place with 22 points. Who was the highlight of Vitor Pereira’s team was shirt 9.

Roger Guedes made one of his best matches for the Timão shirt. Shirt 9 even scored a great goal. The player has been performing where he always wanted to since the departure of Jô, who terminated his contract due to off-field problems. However, a journalist does not agree with the good performance of the striker: Mauro Cezar Pereira.

In the journalist’s view, the striker hasn’t changed anything and is only a starter because Vitor Pereira still doesn’t have a number 9. In addition to this reason, the professional highlighted that the player has been training many fouls, which helped him open the scoring for Corinthians in Curitiba. “The only conclusion I come to after yesterday’s game is that he must be training free kicks, because he hit very well; the rest, for me, I know nothing. He’s only playing because Jô left. if [o Jô] was in the cast, maybe [Roger Guedes] wasn’t playing. I don’t think anything has changed; no one changes from one hour to the next like this: they get scolded and change. That would only be from a magician, give a scolding and it changed everything.”, said the journalist who continued to poke the athlete.

“The guy has a confused trajectory in all the clubs he has been to. He was never, exactly, the player who really accepted being a reserve, he always seemed to think he was more than he actually is as a football player. Now, he took the free-kick very well, he’s training free-kicks, I imagine, or else, he was very lucky. I think who hits really well is because they’re training. It’s a positive point”, highlighted Mauro Cézar, about Roger Guedes, a forward for Corinthians.