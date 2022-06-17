McDonald’s: 6 unusual items that have already been on the menu

The colors, the brand, the sandwiches: McDonald’s is so present in our daily lives that, at times, it seems to be part of the family. We know their burgers by name, but the chain’s history goes beyond a tasty Big Mac. In fact, the past keeps some dishes that, thankfully, stayed there.

Like every food company, the golden arches restaurant was a victim of changes in society’s behavior and tried to adapt to them. In this article, we’re going to focus on the most resounding failures and the weirdest dishes that are no longer on the brand’s menu. Check out.

1. McPizza

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It’s no mirage, the photo above is actually a pizza sold by McDonald’s. In an offensive against Pizza Hut, the fast food decided, in the late 1980s, to develop a product she was not very fond of.

He spent a lot of money to create a specific oven to bake pizzas in his restaurants, widened the drive-thru window, but none of that made the delicacy remain on the restaurant’s menu. It was just a few years, enough for McDonald’s to understand that he knows how to sell hamburgers.

2. Onion Nuggets

That nuggets are one of the best-selling items at McDonald’s anyone can suspect, but there’s something in the underworld of the restaurant’s history that few know: the company once sold onion nuggets. By the way, it is older than the ones that are currently marketed.

That’s right, the delicacy is synonymous with breaded chicken, but there was a time before McDonald’s decided that it needed to innovate. It was the brand’s attempt to venture into the vegetarian food segment, obviously frustrated. The idea was so poorly accepted that it only lasted on menus for a year, and only in the United States.

3. McSalad Shaker

At the turn of the century, around the 2000s, there was a boom in the food industry: people wanted to eat well and preferably healthy. The fear among the giants of the fbest food it was immense, so much so that many of these companies started to develop specific menus for those who wanted to eat a salad instead of a juicy hamburger.

It was in this context that McDonald’s launched McSalad Shakers. There was not much innovation, perhaps at most the packaging, which resembled a milkshake glass. Inside it, iceberg lettuce, tomato, croutons, ham, cheese and a “special” sauce. All you had to do was shake the glass (do you understand the “shake”?), remove the lid and eat. It disappeared in 2003.

4. McSpaghetti

If you google it or watch the video above, it’s pretty clear why this McDonald’s idea failed. The McSpaghetti initiative started in the 1970s: pasta covered in a sauce (which looked like ketchup) and grated cheese on top.

The first packaging is like the one in the video, made of a kind of styrofoam, later replaced by one that resembles that of the franchise’s sandwiches. Well, the pictures speak for themselves. It went down in history throughout the 1980s.

5. McHotDog

Another failed adventure from Ronald McDonald’s gang. The restaurant chain introduced McHotDog to its menus shortly after the 1994 World Cup. For five years, he offered a traditional American hot dog: a long, thin bun, with a sausage topped with ketchup and mustard.

It turns out that the product was not very flashy, in addition to being more expensive than a traditional street one. In the period when society began to question the consumption of ultra-processed meat, the restaurant chose to remove it from the menu.

6. McDonald’s Arch Deluxe

After an extensive marketing campaign, McDonald’s had become a reference in fast food for kids. Okay, sounds weird — and it was. It turns out that the brand wanted to expand its operations and the idea stuck so well that a portion of young adults stopped consuming products in its franchise.

In an attempt to rescue this audience, the company launched a new concept: Arch Deluxe. The proposal was to offer food with a touch of haute cuisine, which in the end was just the same menu with a different sauce.

As the entry of the Arch Deluxe commercials represented the exit of the children’s campaigns, older consumers returned to McDonald’s. However, no one was excited about the new concept: they wanted the good old Big Mac. They spent over $300 million for a project that was discontinued months later.