Meet the new Nokia T-20

Generally remembered for the famous “indestructible” cell phones of the 2000s, Nokia Mobile is far from a company that left its products to the past. HMD Global, the Finnish company responsible for the development of the Nokia Mobile brand, thinking about the new needs and wants of users, new and old, brings the first release of the T series, the Nokia T20, which is also the company’s first tablet. Taking the renowned quality of Nokia phones from the late Nokia 3310 to a new product category.

The Nokia T20 sets a new benchmark for the Android™️ tablet market, with the versatility needed today. Whether it’s to improve your work meetings, have a reliable tool to help with children’s education or catch up on the latest episode of your favorite series. You can do it all on the stunning crystal clear 2K display, certified for low blue light. “We’ve become even more connected in recent years – with the rise of hybrid work, online classes and the use of social media. The new habits have increased consumers’ desire to have a tablet, which offers more comfort for long-term use”, explains Junior Favaro, marketing and sales director at HMD Global in Brazil.











Photo: Nokia / Publicity / CP

And even after all these activities, you can still count on plenty of battery to spare. The device has an 8200mAh battery, which allows 15 hours of web browsing, seven hours of video calls or ten hours of video streaming. Plus, it has fast charging, so there’s no need to worry when you’re out and about. It is also an LTE product, that is, you can use it via data anywhere without needing a Wi-Fi connection.

With 64GB memory and memory card support up to 512BG, the Nokia T20 has a huge storage capacity for your memories, even for making presentations. Built to last, the device has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its strength. “The device offers the qualities that people love and expect from our smartphones, in an entirely new format”, adds the executive.

Perfect for the whole family, the device comes with the Google Entertainment Kids Space service, which allows children to browse apps, books and videos with the parental controls of the Family Link app. Parents have the ability to customize their children’s experience. Furthermore, the security and software characteristic of Nokia phones continue to be the focus of the Nokia T20, which has three more years of monthly security updates and two years of free Android OS updates. The new handset is designed with the same streamlined Scandinavian design philosophy as the brand’s phones, and comes with a case for extra protection.

For companies, the tablet is still a great option, as it is part of the list of Android devices that meet Google’s corporate requirements – which means that it is a device that is considered by the company to be safe for corporate use. The tablet also works with HMD Enable Pro, HMD Global’s enterprise mobility management solution that is designed to make it easy to manage devices within an organization, regardless of size or area of ​​expertise.

Nokia T20 is available in Brazil in 4GB/64GB configuration. The average price is R$ 2,199.00. Click and find out where to buy the device on the Nokia Mobile website.