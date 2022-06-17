Microsoft announces the end of Internet Explorer this Wednesday, 15

After 27 years of history, the browser Internet Explorer will be officially discontinued this Wednesday (15). This means that the latest feature version (IE 11) will no longer receive support for Windows 10. Whenever they click on the browser icon, users will be automatically redirected to Microsoft Edge. The company’s current browser uses the same engine as Google Chrome.

The definite end of Internet Explorer was announced by Microsoft in May 2021. However, the applications present in the Office 365 package no longer worked with the outdated browser.

Exit Internet Explorer and get Microsoft Edge

According to the developer (Microsoft), Internet Explorer leaves the scene so that works with Edge are emphasized. This makes the most attached users to be able to make the best use of the most modern tools and websites of the moment. More than that, migration provides more security to the Internet user.

Microsoft Edge was released in 2015 and offers more security features to prevent phishing and malware attacks. Edge is also more agile for navigation and has daily updates. Until today, Internet Explorer received improvements on a monthly basis.

Internet Explorer will be progressively discontinued

Initially, Windows 10 computers will no longer access Internet Explorer. However, the browser will continue to support Windows 7, 8,8.1 and Server. However, by 2023, it will be disabled on almost all electronic devices. The final date to completely exclude IE from use is 2029. Currently, only Windows 7 users can download IE 11.

It is worth remembering that Internet Explorer was the pioneer in terms of internet browsing. Between 2002 and 2003 it was used by 95% of computers worldwide. However, in 2011, with the arrival of safari and the consolidation of Chrome, IE lost its strength and was ostracized.