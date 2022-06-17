Microsoft Defender Released with Security Features for Windows, Android, iOS and macOS

Microsoft released on Thursday (17) a new version of Defender, its security application with antivirus and antiphishing functions for Android, iOS (and iPadOS), macOS and Windows. the software is Exclusive to Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscribersthat is, it will require the user to have an account with the paid service. Defender offers several tools to block online threats on different platforms. Of course, this requires adaptations for each operating system, so the Windows, Android and macOS versions have strong protection against viruses and malicious apps, while the iOS and iPadOS version dispenses with antivirus and targets phishing attacks.

For Android, users will be able to browse the web more securely and download apps without much worry. Defender is able to scan applications and web links, and if there is any hidden malicious code, the software will alert the user. All measurement data is centralized in the Microsoft app. On Windows, there is not much news for users, since the operating system has its own built-in antivirus. Microsoft Defender will only serve as a “control panel” to check all actions performed by Windows Security, in addition to specialized software such as AVG and Avast. To protect iOS and iPadOS users, the app also comes as a simple “control panel” that centralizes security-related information from all connected devices with accounts linked to the same subscription. There are also features to prevent users from receiving phishing emails and messages.

“Expanding our portfolio with Microsoft Defender to individual accounts is the natural and exciting progression of our journey as a security company,” said Vasu Jakkal, vice president of cybersecurity at Microsoft. Defender is now available on the Microsoft Store, Play Store and App Store. Microsoft 365 can be individually subscribed to the “Personal” plan for R$36.00/month. For the whole family, big tech has the “Family” plan that allows the addition of up to 6 accounts for R$ 45.00/month.

