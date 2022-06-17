most unusual beauty tricks from the stars · Celebrities and Celebrities

As much as they have access to the most sophisticated cosmetics and skin care products, some celebrities still prefer to get their hands dirty. In line with the “people like us” trend, several celebrities follow their own beauty rituals and time-saving homemade tricks.

An example of this is Beyoncé, who instead of using her own product to lift and shape her eyebrows, the singer resorted to a simple glue stick. Can you believe? Not to mention the other more unusual tricks of other stars, such as brushing your teeth with clay or running beer through your hair.

There is no scientific proof about the tricks, after all, they are homemade and natural, but celebrities continue to follow. Check out more of these never-before-seen secrets:

Scarlett Jogansson – Apple Cider Vinegar on the Face

Scarlett Johanson / Credit: Shutterstock

A few years ago, apple cider vinegar became popular in homemade hair care recipes. On the other hand, actress Scarlett Johansson likes to use the pure ingredient to wash her face. In theory, vinegar has a purifying power.

Beyoncé – Glue stick on eyebrow

Beyonce / Credit: Shutterstock

The “soap brows” format (stretching the eyebrows using bar soap) was super popular a while ago, but instead of using soap to give this shape, some people turned to gels, fixatives and other specific products. In the case of Beyoncé, the singer preferred to use a glue stick. According to the diva’s makeup artist, the product is better for heat and doesn’t clog pores.

Blake Lively – Mayonnaise as a hair mask

Blake Lively / Credit: Shutterstock

As gross as it sounds, the secret to Blake Lively’s blonde curls may be hiding in your fridge. The actress has already revealed that she uses mayonnaise to strengthen her hair and prevent it from drying out. The tip, which she learned from her mother, helps your hair retain moisture, especially at the ends, when you use stronger shampoos.

Catherine Zeta-Jones – Beer as a conditioner

Catherine Zeta-Jones / Credit: Shutterstock

Even those who don’t like beer may end up sympathizing with the trick. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed in an interview that she makes a conditioner with beer and honey. Totally following the homemade recipe wave, the mixture doesn’t smell the best in the world, but she swears it’s her secret to healthy, soft hair.

Lady Gaga – Face Lift Ribbon

Lady Gaga / Credit: Shutterstock

Enemy of aging, Lady Gaga resorts to a trick to avoid wrinkles on her face and neck. The singer uses duct tape to do a kind of facelift. She revealed that every now and then, she uses duct tape to pull the sagging skin around her eyes and elsewhere on her face.

Shailene Woodley – Clay as Toothpaste

Shailene Woodley / Credit: Shutterstock

Adept at natural tricks since she was a little girl, Shailene Woodley is one of the celebrities with the most unusual beauty rituals possible. One that aroused a lot of curiosity is the use of clay as a toothpaste. The actress revealed that she mixes clay, such as bentonite and zeolite, with coconut water, peppermint oil and cinnamon to clean her teeth. After you’re done brushing, Woodley recommends swallowing your toothpaste “to get a dose of minerals.”