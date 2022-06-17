Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, 30 Lite, G32 and E12 have prices and specs leaked before launch

The Moto G32 has already received some certifications and today the OnLeaks leaker in collaboration with the CompareDial portal leaked a lot of information about this and many other Motorola phones. Among the models mentioned are the Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Lite, Moto G32 and Moto E12, which also had their possible prices revealed.

















Moto G32 and Moto E12

Starting with the Motorola Moto G32, the leak reports that this should be a modest-spec successor compared to the Moto G31. The new model should have 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage instead of the 4GB + 64GB or 128GB of the current version. The processor must be a Unisoc T606 according to the PassionateGeekz.

The screen should be 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 90Hz, in addition to an 8 MP selfie camera and dual 16 MP rear camera combined with a 2 MP sensor for macros. The fingerprint sensor should be on the side and we should find a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone should be sold for €229 (~R$ 1,231.10) in Europe in silver and gray, which is in the image below. The Moto E12 should be the most basic device to be announced in the coming months with 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage in black and white for €139 (~R$ 744.81) in the European market.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Lite

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion can be launched with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Meditek Dimensity 900U processor for €679 or around R$3,640.32 in direct conversion. The model should only be available in black. The Motorola Edge 30 Lite should also have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but be powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor and still have 5G support. The screen should be 6.28-inch Full HD+ POLED at 120 Hz with a 32 MP front camera and triple 64 MP main camera, 13 MP ultrawide and a third depth detection sensor.

The battery should be 4,020mAh with 30W fast charge. It is expected to launch for €399 in Europe or around R$2,144.53 in direct conversion. Available colors should include silver, Veri Peri (purple) and Moonless Night (navy blue). It is worth remembering that Motorola has not yet commented on these data, so it is necessary to consider expectations, as there is still no forecast on when these devices will be launched.

