Musk and Companies Accused of Cryptocurrency Pyramid Scheme

Billionaire Elon Musk and two of his companies, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, are being sued for an alleged pyramid scheme to inflate the price of Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The information is from the Bloomberg website.

The complainant, American Keith Johnson, claims to represent a group that lost money investing in cryptocurrency since 2019, and asks for US$ 258 billion, more than R$ 1 trillion, as reparations. Of that total, $86 billion would cover damages and another $172 billion would cover triple damages.

In addition, Johnson seeks to ban Musk and his companies from promoting the dogecoin on the grounds that the cryptocurrency it’s a game of chance, which is banned in the state of New York, where the process takes place. It alleges that “the defendants falsely and misleadingly claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment, but that it is worthless.”

A pyramid scheme, also called a financial pyramid, is a business model in which few people at the top profit. Members of the base need to recruit others in order to earn money within a company. In the United States, the practice is illegal. In Brazil, the scheme is prohibited, but there is still no specific legislation to address it.

According to Bloomberg data, Dogecoin is down 67% this year. Today, the cryptocurrency is worth R$0.28 and was down 10.65% at 17:20 (Brasilia time).