Myth or truth? Here are four facts about robotic hip and knee surgery

In Brazil, it is estimated that around 15,000 hip and knee arthroplasties are performed per year, surgery for implantation of prostheses that replace natural joints that show wear and tear.

This is the data of the interventions carried out by the SUS (Unified Health System), apart from the procedures that take place in private networks.

Credit: Freepik | DisclosureIn Brazil, it is estimated that around 15,000 hip and knee arthroplasties are performed per year.

With the evolution of robotic surgery, orthopedics has also evolved, and just over a year ago, it is possible to perform hip and knee arthroplasty with the help of a robot.

Among the machine options is the Mako SmartRobotics robot, the most modern model found on the market. Doctors certified in the procedure explain myths and truths about robotic surgery performed with this type of robot.

Does arthroplasty recovery take months?

“The procedure performed with the Mako robot has a smaller bone cut for placement of the implant, so the recovery time is much shorter, the prostheses are better positioned, which guarantees the amplitude of the movements and better functional result that can improve the quality of life. In addition, robotic surgery ensures the preservation of healthy bone, preventing damage to other parts of the body.” highlights the Dr. Claudio Kawanocertified in knee surgery and arthroscopy by Unifesp and an effective member of the Brazilian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (SBOT) and Brazilian Society of Hip (SBQ).

Who performs the procedure is the robot?

“This is a myth. Robotic surgery for hip and knee prostheses combines robot technology with the knowledge of a doctor, that is, the machine is just a tool that is used to support the surgeon, who obtains much more precision with millimetric movements. A procedure with less cut and much better results”, explains the Dr. Lucas Leite Ribeirospecialist in knee and hip and certified in robotic surgery and effective member of the Brazilian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (SBOT), Brazilian Society of Hip (SBQ), and of the Group of Pathologies of the Adult Hip of UNIFESP/EPM.

Is the surgery personalized for each patient?

“This is totally true. With the Mako robot, we have access to a preliminary assessment of the patient before the procedure. It gives us an overview of the situation of the joints that will be replaced, which allows us to plan each step of the procedure, and more than that, during the surgery, if necessary, we can reassess and make changes according to what each patient demands”, punctuates the Dr. Clauber Tieppoa traumatologist accredited to operate with Mako technology and has the title of Specialist in Orthopedics and Traumatology, granted by the Brazilian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (SBOT).

Can I lead a normal life after the surgery?

“Knee and hip arthroplasty performed with the help of the robot has several benefits for the patient. The precision in the cut, the procedure with less bone cutting and the well-placed prostheses result in a much faster recovery. Contrary to popular belief, people are able to walk again in a short time, and, in addition, prostheses can last longer, which would prevent further surgeries”, ends the Dr. Claudio Kawano.