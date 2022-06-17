NBA Stars Cars

Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face each other for the sixth game of the NBA Finals on Thursday night (16). But as a website (and program) called Auto+ does not cover basketball, the focus here is the star garage. In this case, the Tesla of Curry, the great star of the Warriors, is one of the highlights. But there’s also Jayson Tatum’s beautiful Ford Mustang for those who prefer the classics.

Before going to the list, it is worth pointing out a few details. As in basketball, there is no such thing as a top 10 starter: the idea was to gather the highlights of each of the finalists. And while there are already two spoilers in the previous paragraph, it is worth saying that these are not the only cars owned by Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum. That said, check out the models below and decide if the players scored three-pointers in the picks or if it was an out of bounds.

Teslaa and Curry’s Passion

One of the top NBA players in recent years, Stephen Curry has a garage of respect. The killer toy, as narrator Rômulo Mendonça likes to call it, has a Tesla Model X. However, as much as Elon Musk’s car is the dream of consumption of many car fans, it seems that the passion of Curry is indeed another brand.

Yes, Porsche seems to be emerging as the Warriors’ number 30 favorite brand. That’s because the player has two models from the manufacturer. One of them is the Porsche Panamera Turbo S, but the biggest highlight is the 911 GT3 RS. After all, it is one of the most radical versions of the sports car and is also one of the most expensive vehicles in the athlete’s collection.

If the Tesla and Porsche models weren’t enough, the “killer toy” still has other cars in the garage. This is the case of the Infiniti Q50 and Q60, as well as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the German off-road brick. Speaking of gigantic SUVs, Curry owns a Cadillac Escalade and a Land Rover Range Rover Sport. In other words, there is no shortage of options in the Golden State star’s garage.

Jayson Tatum’s Ford Mustang

A custom-built first-generation Ford Mustang might make some people immediately think of Eleanor, who was a hit in the movie 60 Seconds. However, in the case of Jayson Tatum’s car, the customization was more exclusive and focused on the athlete himself.

The Mustang’s classic fastback look has been retained, but some points have been modernized. This is the case with the wheels, which use a much larger rim than the original models. Inside, the player’s initials can be seen in some details, such as the sound system at the rear.

Klay Thompson and Silvio Santos’ car

Okay, not quite the SBT owner’s car. But like Silvio Santos, Thompson is also a fan of Lincoln models. The player even has more modern options in his garage, such as the BMW i8, Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which seems to be the darling of NBA stars.

However, the highlight is the Lincoln Commercial Convertible. It is a fourth generation unit, which was in line between 1961 and 1969. In addition to being a huge car, it is powered by a gigantic engine: the 7.0-liter V8 used in the first phase of this generation of the car grew to 7.6 from the 1966 line.

Al Horford’s Jaguar F-Pace

Another big name for the Boston Celtics, Al Horford seems to be a fan of SUVs. After all, the player owns a Jaguar F-Pace, the biggest SUV in the history of the British manufacturer. However, this was not the only model with this bodywork to pass through the player’s hands.

In fact, one of Al Horford’s first cars, when he was still a basketball rookie, was a war veteran. As at the beginning of his career the money is shorter, the car chosen by the athlete was a modest Jeep CJ 1949, which is nothing more than the cousin of the Jeep Willys sold in Brazil and predecessor of the Wrangler.

Draymond Green and his BMW i8

The BMW i8 has already gone to the Lord, as it was discontinued in 2020 and left no successor. However, BMW’s first plug-in hybrid appears to be another model well-loved by NBA stars, as Warriors player Draymond Green owns one of the car’s 20,000 sold.

The athlete has already been spotted several times close in his i8. Even the BMW dealership that sold the vehicle to Green made posts of the player with his vehicle. Even out of line, the hybrid left an important legacy and delivered good power, as it reached 374 hp of combined power. Not to mention the charm of the opening of its doors.

Jaylem Brown

This journalist who writes to you decided to make a little suspense when revealing the Celtics player’s car. It turns out that of all the players on this list, the Boston star model is the most common. Not to say the most modest.

Jaylem Brown is (or was) a happy owner of a Mazda CX-9, which entered the player’s life in 2017. Well, it shouldn’t be a bad car, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary. The curious thing is that the SUV was the victim of a prank made by teammates, who filled the interior of the car with popcorn.

Speaking of popcorn, maybe it would be a good company for this Thursday. After all, it’s a good choice to enjoy the sixth game between Boston and Golden State. Curry’s team has the upper hand and could be champions tonight as the Celtics try to win to force the last game. A program almost as unmissable as the Auto+ on YouTubewhich has videos almost every day with the best in the automotive world.

