Netherlands vs Brazil LIVE (0-1) | 06/16/2022

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

21:445 minutes ago

2nd set:

The second set begins as the first ended. Brazil in front: 5 to 3 over Holland.

21:427 minutes ago

Brazil highlights:

21:409 minutes ago

Statistics:

Six points from Pri Daroit, five in the attack, in the first set. Leads Brazil vs Netherlands statistics

21:3613 minutes ago

THE 1st SET HAS OWNER!

Brazil 1×0 Netherlands. Brazil beat Holland 25-16 and went ahead in the game.

21:3415 minutes ago

1st Set:

Brasil broke through and scored 23 points in this first set. Holland scored 14. We are close to the end of the first set.

21:03 an hour ago

DELAY IN 10 MINUTES:

The game will be delayed ten minutes on account of Italy’s hard-fought victory over the Dominican Republic earlier. Egonu’s team, which was on the bench, but entered during the match, suffered to beat the Dominicans by 3 sets to 2.

20:56 an hour ago

BRAZIL CAMPAIGN IN THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS

20:55 an hour ago

5 MINUTES!

It’s not long before the ball goes up to the Women’s Volleyball Nations League. Brazil vs Holland. Girls warming up on the court.

20:40 an hour ago

DR night?

Tonight’s Brazil-Holland match will pit Carol and Anne Buijs against each other. The two have played together at Praia Clube since 2020 and are girlfriends. On court, Carol seeks victory for Brazil, while Anne wants to win for Holland.

20:32 an hour ago

Brazil vs Turkey:

20:20 an hour ago

OTHERS GAMES:

20:172 hours ago

STATISTICS:

According to the Nations League website, the best player when it comes to blocking is Ana Carolina, Carol, from the Brazilian team. We hope to rely heavily on her blocks tonight.

20:12 2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Netherlands vs Brazil game on TV in real time?

20:07 2 hours ago

When is the match between Netherlands vs Brazil and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Holland and Brazil will start at 21:00 (Brasilia time), being played at Arena BRB Nilson Nelson, in Brasília. The match between Holanda x Brazil will be broadcast on SporTV 2, on pay-per-view. You can find everything here at VAVEL Brasil.

20:02 2 hours ago

CALLED UP FROM BRAZIL:

For the second stage of the League of Nations, coach José Roberto Guimarães selected the setters Macris and Roberta; the opposites Rosamaria and Kisy; the central Carol, Diana, Lorena and Júlia Kudiess; the tips Gabi, Pri Daroit, Julia Bergmann and Ana Cristina; and liberos Natinha and Nyeme.

19:572 hours ago

BRAZILIAN GAMES:

19:522 hours ago

SPEAK, ROSAMARY

19:472 hours ago

CONFRONTATION HISTORY:

19:422 hours ago

NETHERLANDS LOSES TO GERMANY:

19:372 hours ago

BRAZIL ATROPELA TURKEY:

19:322 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Netherlands vs Brazil is valid for the 6th round of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League. The match marks the meeting of two teams at opposite times in the table. The Brazilian team is looking for its third fifth victory in six matches to get closer to the leadership in the Group, which still has Japan, with 17 points, China with 13 and the United States, with 12, the same score as Brazil. On the other hand, the Netherlands wants to recover from a bad campaign. The Netherlands team accumulated five defeats in the five matches they played and added just two points, being the runner-up in the tournament. It goes without saying that Brazil enters as the favorite, even for playing at home. The ball goes up at 21:00 (Brasília time), at the BRB Nilson Nelson Arena, in Brasilia

19:272 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Netherlands vs Brazil game

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay re-launch bid for the 2030 World Cup | world Cup

The government and sports authorities of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay this Thursday re-launched the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved