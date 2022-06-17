New images of Thor 4 show hero and Jane Foster in detail

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) has gained new images, which show the titular hero and Jane Foster in detail.

The new film in the franchise has been featured on the covers of Total Film magazine, and features the characters of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman with their powerful suits and helmets (via ComicBook).

In a recent interview, Portman spoke about her training to return to her old role at Marvel, now as Almighty Thor.

“I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for four months before filming and obviously during filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes – heavy weight training that I did,” explained Portman. “Of course, I never set out to get too muscular. It was very physical, so it was a lot of agility work and also strength work,” said the actress.

Portman even says the training helped her a lot to get into her character, after a reappearance in Avengers: Endgame (Avengers 4).

“It definitely helps you get into character, and it definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life,” she comments.

It’s certainly historic to see the return of Portman, now wielding Mjolnir as Mighty Thor. But, a scene from the trailer that took fans by surprise is already making MCU history.

See the magazine covers below:

More about Thor 4

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson.

The new film in the franchise, moreover, could be one of Marvel’s shortest, after its supposed length was revealed.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.

