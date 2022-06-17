New Microsoft Defender Antivirus Launches for PC and Mobile

O Microsoft Defender has just won a version for home users, which comes with several features with the aim of strengthening the security of computers and mobile devices. The novelty, launched on Thursday (16), has versions for Windows, android, macOS and iOS.

Available exclusively to Microsoft 365 subscribers in the personal and family modalities, the Defend for individuals, as the program was named, includes anti-virus and anti-phishing protection for devices and data, according to the developer. It acts as a hub, bringing together all the protections offered by the Redmond giant.

The tools provided depend on the system on which the app is installed. In Windows, which has its own built-in antivirus, it works more like a control panel, through which it is possible to manage the security features present on the machine, even with third-party programs.

The features available in the program vary depending on the platform on which it is installed.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

On Android, there are virus protection and file scanning on mobile and tablet. In turn, Apple devices on which the Microsoft Defender for Individuals is installed now have features against phishing campaigns, in addition to other features.

Monitoring all your devices

The centralized panel is one of the highlights of the new version of Defender for home users. As with the business edition, the newly launched app allows you to view the security status of each of your devices in one place, making management easier.

The novelty can also provide real-time alerts on the situation of the cell phone, tablet, PC and notebook, as well as suggestions and tips from experts with actions to stay safe, preventing attacks from cybercriminals and scammers. And for family plan users, device information for all group members appears in the hub.

If you’re a Microsoft 365 subscriber, you can download the new Microsoft Defender for individuals from the app store for your device’s operating system or from the Microsoft website. After installation, you will need to enter your account access credentials.