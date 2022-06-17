New Microsoft Defender centralizes the security of all your devices – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Microsoft today announced a new cybersecurity app for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. The so-called Microsoft Defender carries the same name as the standard Windows antivirus, but it is different software. It features a simplified dashboard that works as a security “center”, allowing you to view antivirus and other resources on connected devices.

Microsoft Defender on Android and Windows (Image: Disclosure / Microsoft)

As announced by Microsoft, its new online protection app and service is available starting today for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers. You Features offered vary depending on system operational.

What does Microsoft Defender do?

For iOS and iPadOS, Microsoft Defender does not provide antivirus protection. The application brings some features against phishing scams when browsing the internet, for example. In addition, there is a dashboard that centralizes security alerts from the smartphone and other devices.

On Android, the new security app includes antivirus protection. There are app scanning features, indicating possible malicious programs on the device. Microsoft Defender also checks links to protect the user from phishing, just like on iOS.

Microsoft Defender on iOS (Image: Disclosure / Microsoft)

On Windows and macOS, the application works more like a centralized panel of security and antivirus features existing in the operating system. However, Microsoft Defender is not a substitute for any protection. Instead, it allows you to view all software of this type installed on the machine, such as antivirus from Norton, McAfee and others. On computers, the app also has safety tips.

On all devices, Microsoft Defender allows:

Monitor the online security status of all devices connected to the service in a single dashboard.

Continuously scanning devices for new and existing threats.

Receive security alerts and recommendations.

This app may seem expendable to many, but according to Microsoft, it can be particularly interesting for families who want to keep all members safe. Parents of children, for example, can monitor and mitigate potential threats across multiple devices in one place. Microsoft also promises more features in the future.

