No agreement with Inter, Corinthians consider Bruno Méndez’s return | football

Negotiations between Corinthians and Internacional for defender Bruno Méndez drag on without an agreement between the parties. The division of the Uruguayan’s economic rights is the main obstacle at the moment.

Amid the uncertainty, the Corinthians board is already considering Bruno Méndez’s return to the club. The 22-year-old is seen as a possible replacement for the eventual departure of João Victor, who has proposals from clubs in Europe and should be negotiated in the mid-year transfer window.

The next few days should be decisive for an outcome of the negotiations. Inter believes that the athlete’s desire to remain in Porto Alegre can be an asset to the agreement, but sees Corinthians unrelenting in its conditions for sale.

By contract, Colorado has to pay 6 million dollars (about R$ 30.8 million in the current exchange rate) for 50% of the rights of the Uruguayan. Corinthians agrees to reduce the amount by half, as long as it also negotiates only 25% of the athlete’s rights – a condition that the Gauchos do not like. The São Paulo club currently has a 70% share, while the remaining 30% belong to Montevideo Wanderers, the club that revealed the player.

– We are willing to sell a smaller percentage of the athlete, based on the values ​​that are in the contract, but you reduce the value and also the percentage that will be sold. Corinthians finds it interesting, if you are going to sell the athlete, to hold a percentage to make a profit in a future sale. Corinthians is open to selling a percentage, as long as it is proportional to what is placed in the loan contract – explained Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Alvinegro, on the ge Corinthians podcast.

The fact that negotiations are stuck also prevents Bruno Méndez from being used in the Brasileirão, since he has already played six matches and, if he enters the field again, he will be prevented from defending another club in this edition of the championship. Inter face Botafogo, Sunday, at 18h, in Beira-Rio.

Waiting for the definition, Bruno Méndez follows a training routine with his teammates at the CT of Parque Gigante – he even participated in this Friday’s activity. He was out of the team’s duels, against Flamengo and Goiás.

The Uruguayan’s loan contract with Inter runs until June 30. In Beira-Rio since last year, the defender played 48 matches, with two goals scored.

With Corinthians, the defender has a contract until December next year. For Timão he played 44 times and scored one goal.