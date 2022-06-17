‘One more is no surprise’

After announcing the end of her marriage to the player Jô, after 15 years of marriage, Claudia Silva, now his ex-wife, revealed that the athlete already had five children out of wedlock, and that one more would not be a surprise for her. . “Another child is not a surprise. It is not a surprise for me that another one appears, as they are now saying. There are already five. I am even very good friends with the mother of one of them”, she said.

Ana Paula Tabalipa assumes a relationship with Alexandre Slaviero, former heartthrob of ‘Malhação’

Claudia says she separated from Jô Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Claudia refers to the publicist Carol Martins, mother of a 6-year-old boy, physically very similar to his father. The carioca worked at a dealership in the Recreio neighborhood, West Zone of Rio, when she discovered she was pregnant with the player, in 2015. Her pregnancy was reported at the time, as was Jô’s relationship with her, outside of marriage.

The statements were made in videos posted by Claudia on her Instagram profile. The videos ended up being deleted two hours after publication. In one of them, she even said that the player had her profile password.

The player Jô with his wife, Claudia Silva Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Former Salgueiro dancer, Claudia decided to put an end to her marriage with Jô, ex-Corinthians, after the controversy came to light that he would be the father of the child that influencer and model Maiára Quiderolly is expecting.

Simaria’s 40th birthday party has a ‘selinho festival’ of celebrities; Look

Maiára, Jo’s alleged lover

“I am no longer Jô’s wife, we separated. Supposedly the child is his… If the child is his, it will not be mine. The child is his, it is his responsibility. I tried what I could, I I was strong as far as I could, I fought for my marriage as far as I could. I’m not feeling like a failure, on the contrary: I come out as a winner because I wrote a beautiful story. I have two beautiful children, I got married, I did everything right, everything a woman dreams of in doing… And he was the one who lost, I didn’t lose anything”, she said in her web profile.

‘Festa no Pantanal’ has little steps, music and excitement by Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa; video

Claudia talks about the end of her marriage with Jô. On the side, a record in which she and the player pose together Photo: Reproduction

Jô with now ex-wife Claudia Silva Photo: reproduction/ instagram