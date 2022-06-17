“Only Murders in the Building”, Season 2: 6 trailer highlights

“Only Murders in the Building” is coming back with its 2nd season. The new year of the series premieres on the day June 28 on Star+ and will continue the shocking ending of the first part of the story, which showed Mabel (Selena Gomez) in front of the body of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell). The next episodes promise to follow the trio of protagonists trying to unravel this crime. The trailer for the new year was released last Tuesday (14) and brought some important highlights.

1 – Perjury

Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) are persons of interest to the case investigated by the Detective (Da’vine Joy Randolph). But that doesn’t mean they’ll let their parallel investigation into the case end – even if it causes trouble for the trio, who will be involved in perjury by masking evidence to solve the mystery on their own.

2 – The murder weapon

This even includes hiding the murder weapon! In the trailer, it is possible to see the group of protagonists with a bloody knife, in the apartment of one of them. It’s possible to conclude that they didn’t give the object to the police… what is it they’re up to by keeping it hidden?

3 – Killer in action

Unlike the first season, the new batch of episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” is expected to bring the killer into action – without revealing his cover. In the preview, we see a mysterious and masked person hiding in an apartment holding a knife in his hand and in another moment we accompany someone chasing Mabel on the subway. Is the person behind the masks the real author of the crime or is it one of the characters we already know?

4 – Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer

As we already know, the 2nd part of the series will feature new characters. Some big names like Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer were included in the cast of the new year and the preview of the unpublished episodes already reveals the presence of the two in the plot.

5 – Jan arrested

Who thought we wouldn’t see more than Jan (Amy Ryan) in “Only Murders in the Building” was very wrong! The genius assassin appears trapped in the trailer for the new season talking to someone who has visited her. Will the protagonists go after her to get answers?

6 – Shirley MacLaine

the great diva Shirley MacLaine He also made his debut in the series’ second season preview. She arrives as Bunny’s mother, wanting to find out what the trio of main characters know about her daughter’s murder. Oliver then accuses the woman: “Maybe she killed Bunny”. But without convincing Mabel. “Do you think that woman stabbed someone eight times?” asks the young woman. “We’ll put an alert on her for now,” he replies.

Check out the full trailer for season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building”: