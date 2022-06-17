The trailer for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building reveals how Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) will try to clear their names after being accused of Bunny’s murder (Jayne Houdyshell). Check it out above.

Hilariously, the allegation against the trio lands them the subject of a competing podcast, all while trying to uncover the true identity of Bunny’s killer.

The cast of the 2nd season of the series has several reinforcements, including Dear Delevingne as Mabel’s new romantic interest, as well as Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer in undisclosed papers.

Only Murders In The Building is available for streaming in Brazil at Star+. The 2nd year starts in June 28 in the USA, with no expected arrival here.

