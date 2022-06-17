Oukitel WP19 with 21,000 mAh battery wins launch date and promotional price

The new Oukitel WP19 is the most powerful rugged smartphone on the market when it comes to battery size. In addition, it also brings good specifications and attractive price.
This week, the device finally won an official date for the start of its sales: from June 27 to July 1.
Want to know more about this robust smartphone? So scroll down and come with us!
21,000mAh battery
Oukitel WP19 surprised a lot of people in its announcement, as it is currently the smartphone with the highest battery capacity in the world. We’re talking about nothing more than 21,000 mAh.
Owning a WP19 is a great option for anyone who spends most of their time working or venturing outdoors. That’s because your battery can last for 7 days after a single charge.
In addition to spending a week away from the outlet, the presence of 33W fast charging on the WP19 ensures that it goes from zero to 80% in less than three hours.
Another important highlight is reverse charging, as it serves to recharge other devices in times of emergency.
Night vision camera
The new Oukitel WP19 also features other flashy specs, most notably its main camera. With a 64 MP Samsung S5K sensor, the device promises to deliver photos with very high quality.
In addition, the 20 MP Sony IMX350 sensor ensures that the user will be able to capture powerful images at night, as the night vision allows you to detect all the details of the environment.
The 2 MP macro camera is a good option for those who need to record minute details on an adventure. The 16 MP selfie lens completes the set.
Technical specifications
Announced with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen, the Oukitel WP19 also has a panel with FHD+ resolution and supports content with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
In addition, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and it works together with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
As we are talking about a rugged smartphone, the WP19 supports submersion in water up to 1.5 meters thanks to IP68 certification and it is also “hard in the fall” thanks to IP69K. Of course, there’s also MIL-STD-810H military-grade construction.
Finally, the WP19 also has a fingerprint reader, NFC for contactless payments and other software tools.
Oukitel WP19
- 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- 90 Hz refresh rate and camera hole
- MediaTek Helio G95 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 256 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Night vision lens with 20 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H
- 21,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
- android 12
- Dimensions: 178.1 x 84 x 29 mm
Where to buy?
With pre-sale scheduled to take place between June 27 and July 1, the new Oukitel WP19 hits the market at a price of US$ 599.99 (~R$ 3,070).
However, during the promotional period the consumer will be able to buy the device for only US$ 299.99 (~R$ 1,535), and the retailer guarantees an extra US$ 30 discount through a coupon.
You can buy Oukitel WP19 for just US$269.99 (~R$1,380) on AliExpress
More details about the smartphone can be found on the manufacturer’s official page.
