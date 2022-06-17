Palmeiras’ jewel is highlighted in a Spanish newspaper and is pointed out as a target for Real Madrid

Last Tuesday, Palmeiras announced the signing of the first professional contract with the boy Luis Guilherme, one of the great promises of the club’s base. On this Thursday, the 16-year-old was featured in Spain’s Diario “AS”, being pointed out as one of Real Madrid’s targets for the future. In an interview with the newspaper, the boy praised the Merengues.

To protect itself from these polls and from those interests of foreign clubs, Verdão imposed a fine of 60 million euros (R$ 321 million) for anyone who wants to take the midfielder from Alviverde in the next three years, which is the maximum duration of the contract with the players of that age. The protection is not for nothing, so much so that the Spanish publication itself points to the “big eye” of Real in Luis.

– Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world, there is no boy in Brazil who can say he would not like to play there. I’m glad to know that from a very young age I’ve been followed by some of the biggest teams in the world, but honestly, I’m not worried. My only objective today is to continue evolving and learning as a Palmeiras player, and to remain in the Brazilian team so that I can play in the next South American and world competitions. If I do well, I’m sure I can start to fulfill all my dreams as a football player – said the boy to “AS”.

The daily highlights the fact that the young Palmeirense is managed by businessman Nick Arcuri, who also takes care of Rodrygo’s career and is named as the most important “talent scout” in Brazilian football by the Spanish newspaper itself, which also praised the three goals scored by Luis Guilherme in the Montaigu Tournament, in France, which was won by the Brazilian team this year.

– I am a player with good technique and a lot of speed and explosion. It helps me to be able to play multiple roles on offense. At Palmeiras I played on the wing, my natural position, midfielder, second striker… I also think I have good shooting skills, although I can still improve. I want to improve in this aspect to continue helping my team with more goals – said Luis in the same interview for Diario AS.

Luis Guilherme arrived at Palmeiras in 2017, after excelling in soccer schools in Aracaju, his hometown. The midfielder started his career in Verdão by the sub-11, winning right away the Paulista Championship of the category. In the following years, he also won the state under-13 and under-15.

The youngster entered the field twice during this season’s Cup, won by the club. For the under-17, the midfielder has six goals scored in six matches played in the year. Alongside Thalys, the calf leads the team’s top scorer ranking in the Copa do Brasil category, with six goals.

The first match of the final of the national competition takes place on June 21 (Tuesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Vasco da Gama, at Allianz Parque.