Palmeiras points out “xenophobic nature” in speech by Jorginho, from Atlético-GO, against Abel | palm trees

“The Sports Society palm trees strongly repudiates the xenophobic manifestations that have been constantly addressed to our technical committee.

We were born at the hands of immigrants who not only founded one of the most successful clubs in the world, but also contributed to the formation of Brazilian society and national identity.

Our 107-year history was built by players, professionals and fans of different nationalities and ethnicities, without distinction. Therefore, we do not tolerate prejudiced statements that incite aversion to foreigners.

Our lawns are not manor houses reserved for the people of one country. On the contrary, in them there is space for everyone who has the will and ability to improve Brazilian football”.

According to the commander of the Goiás team, Abel disrespected “the referees and our country” with the complaints against the arbitration in Thursday’s match, valid for the 12th round of the Brasileirão. Palmeiras thrashed 4-1.

The Atlético-GO coach stated that the Portuguese coach was ironic when he clapped his hands for the referee and that the gesture served to “fool” the referee in this Thursday’s game.

– When you clap your hands to the referee, you are literally trying to “fuck” the referee. So, it’s something that revolts me as a coach, as a Brazilian, because he comes to our country and is disrespecting our country, our referees, saying he’s blind, cursing everything in his name and nothing happened. But it’s okay, it will be like a loser’s cry and things pass and nothing happens, but I want to leave my protest – said Jorginho after the match.

1 of 1 Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO — Photo: César Greco Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO — Photo: César Greco

The revolt of Abel Ferreira would have been for the yellow card taken by Zé Rafael, who took the steering wheel of the match against São Paulo. The hot weather on the bench gave the referee warnings to Jorginho and Abel Ferreira’s assistants.

