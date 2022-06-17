Palmeiras registers its third biggest attendance of the year against Atlético-GO; see top-5 | palm trees

The 38,888 present at Allianz Parque witnessed a comeback with four goals in just over seven minutes. The result left Verdão with 25 points, three above the vice-leader Corinthians.

The good presence of the public was praised by Abel Ferreira. For the coach, the support of the fans after Atlético-GO’s goal was essential for the team to achieve the comeback.

– I would like to dedicate this victory in a special way to our fans, I think it’s the first time I’ve done this since I’ve been in Brazil. They played a very important role in the turnaround – said Abel, in a press conference after the game.

Verdão is experiencing a moment of recovery both in the collection with games and in Avanti. After the fall due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the member-supporter program is close to the 70 thousand subscribers mark, a number that has not been reached since March 2019.

See the top five audiences in palm trees at Allianz in 2022:

Palmeiras will now have a sequence of four games away from Allianz Parque. There will be two duels against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brasileirão and for the Copa do Brasil, respectively; in addition to matches against Avaí, in Florianópolis, for the Brasileirão, and against Cerro Porteño, in Paraguay, for the round of 16 of Libertadores.

Source link