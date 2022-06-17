Paul Walker to receive a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame

Having been a mainstay of the Fast & Furious franchise, Paul Walker is without a doubt one of Hollywood’s greatest legends, who will now receive a fair tribute.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Paul Walker will receive a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame in 2023 in recognition of her work for film and the state of California.

Paul Walker won’t be the only actor in the franchise Fast and furious to receive a star on the Walk of Fame next year as the actor and rapper ludacris, interpreter of Tej Parker, will also be honored.

The duo will join Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theronand to the director John Singletonwho are other members of the franchise to be honored with a star on the famous Hollywood sidewalk.

Paul Walker made a total of 6 films in the franchise Fast and furiousbeing recognized as one of her great protagonists alongside Vin Diesel.

The actor died at the age of 40 in a car accident in California, which occurred in November 2023 during a break from filming Fast and furious 7.

The film had to be completed without him, and with the help of visual effects and the actor’s brothers, the production was able to deliver all of his scenes even though he only shot part of them.

The franchise will return to theaters in 2023, with fast and furious 10which is being led by Louis Letterrier (Master Trick, Explosive Charge).

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are also joining the franchise.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

So far, there are still no details about the plot of this new film.