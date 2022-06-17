Paul Walker will be honored on the Walk of Fame; actor’s daughter comments Rolling Stone

Actor will join the Los Angeles postcard honorees in 2023; On Instagram, the actor’s daughter commented: “her young self would never have believed it”

Paul Walker will get a star in the Hall of Fame in 2023. The actor, who died in 2013, was announced as one of those honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and should be mentioned in one of the stars of the tour on Hollywood Boulevard and on Vine Street, the postcard of Los Angeles.

In response to the announcement, the actor’s daughter, Meadow Walker, posted a tribute on his Instagram. “Hollywood Walk of Fame, Class of 2023! Congratulations, Dad! I know your younger self would never have believed it. I also know you must be looking up there with your infectious smile, feeling grateful and shy. You’ve achieved this, deserves that and more. I love you!”

Walker is one of the names revealed this Friday (17) and should be part of the class of 2023 of the honorees, which also include artists such as the actresses. Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, pulp Fiction), Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) and Mindy Kaling (The Office) the cult director John Watersand the singers Lenny Kravitz, Jonas Brothers and Blake Shelton. In all, 24 will be honored next year.

Known primarily for his role in the franchise Fast and furious, Paul Walker died in November 2013, aged 40, in a car accident in southern California, United States. He was in the passenger seat of a friend’s car, who also passed away, on his way to a benefit. His career began in his teens, at age 12, and spanned three decades, in more than two dozen films.