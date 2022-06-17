‘Persuasion’: Adaptation of Jane Austen’s book starring Dakota Johnson gets trailer

THE Netflix released on this (14) the official trailer of ‘Persuasion‘, adaptation based on the masterpiece by Jane Austen. The production also had its premiere date revealed: July 15. The work was the last to be completed by Austen and was published in 1817, six months after his death.

The film marks the film world debut of acclaimed theater director Carrie Cracknell. The screenplay is by Oscar winner Ron Bass (‘Rain Man’) and Alice Victoria Winslow. Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie, Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable and David Fliegel join as producers.















The film tells the story of Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a non-conformist with modern sensibilities who lives with a snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy. When her charming ex-fiancé, Frederick Wentworth, comes back into her life, she must choose whether to put the past behind her or listen to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Check out: