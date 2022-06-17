Persuasion, Elvis, Thor — Love and Thunder: Upcoming Film Releases

Persuasion

Another period novel written by Jane Austen, author of Pride and Prejudice, Emma and Reason and sensibility, gains adaptation. Anne Elliot, played by Dakota Johnson, lives with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy. When her ex-fiancé reappears, she must choose between letting go of the past or following her heart, giving love a new chance. Premieres 7/15 on Netflix.

Good luck Big Leo

Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a 55-year-old retired teacher and widow, decides to bet on a new and spicy adventure by hiring the services of a male escort. As she discovers new sensations and experiences, she connects more deeply with the young. Premieres 7/21.

All all over the place at the same time

Studio A24’s highest-grossing release in the United States arrives in Brazil to tell the story of Evelyn Wang. A Chinese immigrant, she is involved in an insane adventure, in which she will be able to save the world by connecting with her “selves” from different universes. Premieres on 6/26.

Thor — Love and Thunder

In the new Marvel movie, the famous God of Thunder is on a quest for self-discovery, but is interrupted by the emergence of a new villain determined to exterminate all divine beings. To fight it, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will have the help of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. Debuts on 7/7.

Elvis

The plot explores the life and music of the eternal King of Rock (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). A journey spanning more than twenty years, from unprecedented rise to stardom to passion for the woman, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). Premieres on 7/14.

the black phone

Shy 13-year-old Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement. When a phone unplugged from the wall starts ringing, he discovers he can hear the voices of the masked criminal’s previous victims — and they want to make sure the boy escapes with his life. Premieres on 7/21.