Photoshop will have a free version soon

Adobe intends to release a free web version of Photoshop. For this, it is testing the tool by launching a freemium edition, which is available to users in Canada.

The initiative aims to make this web version free of charge, but with a smaller number of tools. The paid edition for subscribers will continue with access to all the features of the editing program.

“We want to make [o Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to test and experience the product,” said Adobe vice president of digital imaging Maria Yap.

Photoshop on the web

Launched in October last year, Photoshop in web mode is a simplified model of the complete software. Although it is focused on more basic edits, it has been improved over time with features such as refining edges, curves and providing dodge and burn tools.

Recently, the company also announced a filter, which uses artificial intelligence to do a type of “photo restoration”.

Users in Canada, where the version is being tested, can access the editing program through the browser from any login, without the need to obtain a license to use it. Although it has released the new version, Adobe has not communicated the date when the free-for-all version will be released.

other apps

According to Adobe, the company wants the photo editing program to become increasingly accessible, thus enabling more customers to purchase the paid version in the near future.

In addition, Adobe also has other mobile applications of the same model, such as Fresco – for digital paintings – and Express – for creating and editing images for social networks.

However, the company has not yet said whether it intends to launch the idea with other successful Adobe applications, such as Premiere, for editing videos, and InDesign, which helps create and produce designs.

Image: Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock.com