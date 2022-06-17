PM highlights occurrence in which he arrested three men with Drone in Uberlândia. More details at https://t.co/fjJnNpFOHn pic.twitter.com/ncnFVVTyVj — Regionalzão Notícias (@Regionalzao) June 16, 2022

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, the 15th, an event that marked the launch of pre-campaigns by former President Lula and the Licensed Mayor of BH, Alexandre Kalil, was marked by an unusual occurrence that involved a drone that poured liquid over the supporters who were concentrated there. Supposedly, the liquid would have the function of attracting flies and has an unpleasant smell. The PM released a note about the Men’s Prison, Veja:

On the present date, during the program of the event held in the city of Uberlandia, inside the Faculty called UNITRI, it was observed by the public present, the presence of a drone flying over the public and that it was dispensing a liquid material on people.

The Military Police were called and managed to approach 03 people who were operating the equipment.

According to the authors, the substance used is a product used to attract flies that have an unpleasant smell.

So far, those responsible for the drone have not presented authorization to operate the equipment.

The perpetrators were arrested and the drone was seized. The individuals were released upon signature of the Circumstantiated Term of Occurrence (TCO) and will later be called to appear at the Special Criminal Court – JECRIM.

According to information from the newspaper O Tempo, the detainees are from Uberlândia, Ituiutaba and another from the state of Goiás. Lula supporters who were at the scene chased the drone until it landed, when they called the Military Police who were in charge of securing the event.

