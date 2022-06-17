Premier League releases season schedule; see who has the most complicated games at the beginning

With great games, see the schedule for the next Premier League season
THE Premier League released the full schedule for the 2022/2023 season. The competition will start on August 5th with the game between Crystal Palace and Arsenalwhich will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium, and will close on May 28, 2023. English games will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.
The first major derby of the tournament will be Chelsea x tottenham, at Stamford Bridge, for the second round, on 13 August. the duel between Manchester United and Liverpoolat Old Trafford, on the 20th of August.
The current champion, Manchester Citywill face in the first rounds: West Ham, bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham closed the last G-4 and qualified for the Champions League.
Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth rose from the Championship for the Premier League.
Relegated to the second division: watford, norwich and Burnley.
See the games from the first rounds:
1st round
Friday, August 5
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Saturday, 6 August
Fulham vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
Leeds vs Wolverhampton
Leicester v Brentford
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
Tottenham vs Southampton
Everton vs Chelsea
Sunday, 7 August
Manchester United vs Brighton
West Ham vs Manchester City
2nd round
Saturday, 13 August
Arsenal v Leicester
Aston Villa vs Everton
Brentford vs Manchester United
Brighton vs Newcastle
Chelsea vs Tottenham
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham
Southampton vs Leeds
Wolverhampton vs Fulham
3rd round
Saturday, August 20
Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Everton vs Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs Brentford
Leeds vs Chelsea
Leicester v Southampton
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Newcastle vs Manchester City
Tottenham vs Wolverhampton
West Ham vs Brighton
4th round
Saturday, 27 August
Arsenal vs Fulham
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Brentford vs Everton
Brighton vs Leeds
Chelsea vs Leicester
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Manchester United
Wolverhampton vs Newcastle
5th round
Tuesday, 30 August
Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Fulham vs Brighton
Leeds vs Everton
Leicester vs Manchester United
West Ham vs Tottenham
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Wednesday, 31 August
Southampton vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Newcastle
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest
6th round
Saturday, 3 September
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Brentford vs Leeds
Brighton vs Leicester
Chelsea vs West Ham
Everton vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
Tottenham vs Fulham
Wolverhampton vs Southampton
To see the full calendar click here