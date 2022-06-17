Prices revealed: Moto G42 and G62 5G launch in Europe with triple 50MP cameras

Motorola announced the new Moto G42 and G62 5G in Brazil in early June and now the devices are finally arriving in more countries. We are talking about Europe, where prices have also been announced, information that had not yet been revealed in Brazil.

Motorola Moto G42

Starting with the Moto G42 it has a 6.4-inch FullHD+ OLED screen (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The battery is 5,000mAh with 18W charging. The datasheet continues with a Snapdragon 680 processor with configurations of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, but here there is no 5G support.

In the camera department we find a sensor for 16 MP selfies, while the main set is triple with a configuration of 50 MP, f/1.8 with optical stabilization, the secondary sensor is 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide and finally an 8 sensor. MP with f/2.4. The system is Android 12 with Motorola’s own interface.

Moto G62 5G

The Moto G62, on the other hand, has different specifications of a screen with 6.5 inches Full HD + and a refresh rate of 120Hz, but with IPS LCD technology and a hole to house the 16 MP selfie camera. The processor of this model is the Snapdragon 480 Plus with support for 5G paired with options of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage expandable via microSD. The system is Android 12 with Motorola’s own interface.

The main camera set has practically the same configuration as the Moto G42: 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide secondary and 8 MP macro. The battery is also 5,000mAh, but with 15W charging. Another differential of this model is the stereo sound with support for Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Moto G42 Specifications









Screen: 6.4 inch OLED with 60Hz Full HD+

Platform: Snapdragon 680

RAM: 4 or 6 GB

Storage: 64 or 128 GB

Front camera: 16 MP f/2.2

Triple main camera: 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor 8 MP f/2.4 macro sensor

Battery: 5,000mAh with 18W charge

Operating System: Android 12 with Motorola interface

Motorola Moto G62 5G Specifications









6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with 120Hz

Snapdragon 480 Plus Platform

RAM: 4 or 6 GB

Storage: 64 or 128 GB expandable

Front camera: 16 MP f/2.2

Triple main camera: 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor 8 MP f/2.4 macro sensor

Battery: 5,000mAh with 15W charge

Stereo sound with Dolby Atmos

Operating System: Android 12 with Motorola interface

price and availability





The official prices for the Moto G42 and G62 5G in Europe are as follows: Moto G42 : from 209 euros (~R$ 1,115.08)

: from 209 euros (~R$ 1,115.08) Moto G62 5G: from 249 euros (~R$ 1,328.49) Unfortunately, there is still no price forecast for both devices in Brazil, but Motorola has already confirmed that they should reach the national market in the coming months.

