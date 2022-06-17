Rachel Bilson Says Breaking Up With Bill Hader Was “Harder Than Birth”

the actress of Hart of Dixie didn’t share more about her relationship with Aubrey, but she touched on a particularly difficult breakup during an earlier episode of her podcast. Without naming her ex, Rachel admitted to the guest Mandy Moore that she “went through a very difficult breakup and it was during the pandemic”.

“I couldn’t leave the house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit and deal with it and feel it”she shared. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than giving birth.”

Rachel⁠ – who is the mother of Briar Rose7 years old, with Hayden Christensen, from whom she split in 2017 – went on to say the fallout with her ex “sick as hell,” although she eventually got over it. She explained: “If you really face it, you can come out of it and say, ‘OK, I got through this and I’m ready for the next one.'”

It looks like Bill has moved on too. In January, a separate source confirmed to AND! news that the actor is dating Anna Kendrickwith whom he starred in the 2019 Christmas movie, Noelle.

And much like Bill’s past relationship with Rachel, details about it are being kept under wraps. As the second source noted: “This has been going on for a long time, but Anna kept it really secret.”