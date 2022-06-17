remember the young heroes of the marvel world

The Ms series. Marvel, a new production exclusive to Disney+, brings the American Muslim teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) living the problems of an unconventional young teenager. She is even part of the new era of young heroes who are on the streaming platform.

in Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan grew up in Jersey City. A big fan of the geek world, joem is passionate about superheroes – especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. However, the girl feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home – that is, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

After this new discovery, Kamala seeks to understand more about her new abilities, while facing the challenges of a typical high school girl.

See other young heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Peter Parker (Avengers: Endgame)

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is a high school boy who finds himself in the middle of a great battle for the Infinity Stones. After developing a strong relationship with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), he teams up with the rest of the Avengers to try to save humanity from the blip and the great villain, Thanos. Despite being younger, Spider-Man already has several abilities and stands out in the midst of great and powerful heroes.

Kate Bishop (Hawkeye)

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. Through the force of fate, she finds Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and is forced to work with him when a figure from Barton’s past threatens to upset much more than her festive spirit. The young woman does not possess any supernatural powers, but – like Hawkeye – she has a great special skill with the bow and arrow. And with the help of the former Avenger, she seeks to hone her skills and become a true hero.

Yelena Belova (Black Widow)

Like Natasha (Scarlett Yohansson), the eternal Black Widow, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was trained at a young age by the Red Room to be a spy, becoming extremely skilled. In her first appearance at Marvel, in the movie “Black Widow” (2021), audiences discover that she has unresolved issues from the past with Natasha, which she is willing to address. However, amid greater threats, we will see the two come together and work together, developing a sisterly relationship.

Shang-Chi (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

From an early age, Shang-Chi was trained by his father Wenwu, leader of the Ten Rings organization, to be a combat weapon and a great assassin. He has no magical powers, only skills that have been perfected with years of training, being considered one of the greatest martial arts fighters on Earth and familiar with many fighting styles, especially Chinese ones, such as Kung Fu, which earned him the title of Kung Fu Master.

Billy and Tommy Maximoff (WandaVision)

Billy Maximoff and Tommy Maximoff were featured in the Disney+ original series “WandaVision” as the twin children of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Though they are gone – like all of Wanda’s created reality – the post-credits scenes indicate that they are still present somewhere, when Scarlet Witch hears their voice when manipulating the Darkhold book. Fans are hoping the duo will return in some form in Phase 4 of the MCU, as in the comics they are Speed ​​and Wiccan, founders of the Young Avengers.

thunderbolts

Marvel recently announced that the Thunderbolts will enter the MCU. Directed by Jake Schreier, the feature brings hopes of also making a movie or series about The New Avengers.

The film’s plot is still under wraps, and the characters are also being kept under lock and key. However, there are hopes that Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, Abomination, US Agent, and Winter Soldier can make their appearances.

