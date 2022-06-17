Repetition of stories on Instagram annoys users of the social network – News









Instagram has a problem that is irritating its users. Many people claim that the social network is not updating posts correctly and stories that have already been seen are displayed multiple times.

According to the website DownDetector, there was an increase in complaints on Tuesday morning (14), and this Wednesday (15) many people are still facing the same problem.

Despite this, Instagram informed the R7 that already solved the problem. “We know that some people have had problems accessing Instagram Stories. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone impacted and apologize for any inconvenience,” said a spokesperson for Meta.

User @lilmillli reported on Twitter that she is tired of reviewing Instagram stories every time she opens the app.







im tired of rewatching yalls instagram stories every time i open it fr — a〽️ila (@lilmillli) June 14, 2022





Another profile asks if he was the only one to see the same stories over and over again.











As usual, Brazilians handled the situation in a good-natured way and made memes about the failure.



















