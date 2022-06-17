Rodrigo Pastana says that Vitória’s situation in the Serie C table makes negotiations for reinforcements difficult | victory

Vitória’s director of football, Rodrigo Pastana, gave a press conference this Thursday morning, in Barradão, to talk about the team’s current moment. Despite keeping an eye on the market, looking for reinforcements for Rubro-Negro, the head of the club’s main area points out that the situation in the Serie C table makes possible negotiations difficult.

+ See more news about Vitória

+ View the C Series leaderboard

– We are always on the lookout for opportunities. Of course, in the situation in which we find ourselves in the table, these same opportunities that appear are suspicious and afraid of ending the year ahead of schedule. Of course, we focus a lot on players today who are used in Serie B or who are not being used in Serie B. Of course, a good opportunity will do Vitória good. Vitória is never with the closed squad-he said.

1 of 2 Rodrigo Pastana, Vitória’s director of football — Photo: Pietro Carpi/ ECV Rodrigo Pastana, Vitória’s director of football — Photo: Pietro Carpi/ ECV

After ten rounds of the Terceirona, Vitória is in 13th place in the table, with 11 points. The search for classification for the second phase is difficult, as Rubro-Negro has five points less than the eighth place, São José-RS, last in the G-8. To make matters worse, it is one point away from the relegation zone.

+ One point away from the Z-4 ​​of Serie C, Vitória completes half of the first phase without knowing the G-8

During the interview, Pastana said that there is a strategy to place Vitória among the eight best that will guarantee in the second phase, assembled since its arrival.

– This strategy was put together right when I arrived, through financial and work improvements. Conducts that should have been adopted and were only adopted now, such as disciplinary conduct. Unfortunately, the results did not come. The pressure increases every day. Athletes have also lost their grip emotionally in some games, such as the sad event of the last match. I even publicly apologize to Atlético-CE staff and our fans, because this is not what is happening on a daily basis, it does not match our institution, it does not match everything that is practiced in our daily lives. So I come here publicly, as director of the football department, to also apologize to our fans.

After apologizing for the confusion in the game against Atlético-CE, the football director assures that the atmosphere at the club is very peaceful and respectful. Regarding the number of yellow cards applied to Vitória athletes, he highlights the team’s intensity on the field. Regarding the expulsions, he mentioned that there is a lack of a sports psychologist in the squad.

– We have a very good and respectful daily conduct. We have not had disciplinary problems in our routine. The yellow card issue, I’m sure it’s because of the game model. We press high, we are more aggressive, intense, and the issue of cards comes because of that. As for the issues of expulsions, we have been really worried a lot. All athletes who had these actions were fined, all without exception. Of course we have daily conversations with them, collectively and individually. I had conversations with all the members who committed the disciplinary act that stains us in Fortaleza. I have been talking to them collectively, both myself and Fabiano Soares, himself [Ricardo] Amadeu, who ended up making a mistake in that last match. We have daily conversations with all of them. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a sports psychologist in our technical committee, which is necessary. I think it’s very important. But it’s not a club culture, as far as I know, it never had; this is something to think about in a future measure.

+ After confusion in the last match, Rafinha asks for “good head” from Vitória for reaction in Series C

2 of 2 Rodrigo Pastana in Vitória training — Photo: Victor Ferreira/EC Vitória / Publicity Rodrigo Pastana in Vitória training — Photo: Victor Ferreira/EC Vitória / Publicity

Vitória will try to react in Series C against Botafogo-SP, this Sunday, at 17:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Barradão, in a game valid for the 11th round.

See more excerpts from Pastana’s interview

Alisson Farias

– When I arrived, they had already reported to me some inappropriate situations with this athlete. After my arrival, we had an episode the week before that culminated in his departure. We ask the athlete to sign the vacation. He refused to sign, even with expired vacations. Then we made the decision to remove him altogether and fine him. Therefore, this athlete did not work with us. He was never in the plans. I simply ratified what had already been a board decision to remove him.

Pastana explains Alisson Farias’ situation at Vitória