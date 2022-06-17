Roger leads Grêmio training without Geromel and Kannemann and has a private conversation with Varela | Guild

Grêmio showed up again this Thursday morning to continue preparing for Saturday’s game against Sampaio Corrêa. In the activity, Roger Machado did not count on Geromel, released to undergo an eye exam, and had a private conversation with Jhonata Varela, an option for the right wing.

In the penultimate training session before Tricolor’s next appointment, only the initial part of the warm-up was released to the press. During this period, it was possible to notice the return of the players who were holders against Sport, who on Wednesday had stayed at the academy.

In addition to Geromel, Kannemann has a cold and was also released from activities on this farm. The Argentine, however, received a red card in the last game and is suspended over the weekend.

Without Edilson and Rodrigo Ferreira, Roger needs to solve the problem on the right side of the team. Two scenarios are designed, both with improvisations: Varela enters the wing and the formation with three defenders is maintained, or Rodrigues acts as a right-back, with a change to a line of four defenders.

While the players warmed up in the traditional “bobinho” circle, Jhonata Varela was called by Roger and had a private conversation with the coach. The same happened with Elias and Bitello.

Jhonata Robert is recovering from a ligament injury in his left knee and this morning he went down to the CT lawn. The attacking midfielder is still in the process of physical transition and has just run around the field.

Grêmio performs the last activity on the morning of this Friday before the game against Sampaio Corrêa. The match valid for the 13th round of Série B, takes place at 11 am, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre.

