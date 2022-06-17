Russia fines Google $265,000 for violating data law

A Russian court on Thursday fined Google 15 million rubles (about $265,000) for repeatedly refusing to store Russian user data on servers located in the country, as required by national law.

According to the Russian news agency “Interfax”, which quoted the text of the sentence, the company was found guilty of an administrative violation for failing to “fulfill its responsibilities to ensure the copying, systematization, collection and storage of personal data of citizens in databases located on Russian territory”.

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications regulator, said about 600 foreign companies operating in Russia, including Apple, Microsoft and Samsung, currently comply with the legislation’s requirements to store local data on Russian servers.

Companies or services that refuse to comply with this requirement could face the fate of the social network LinkedIn, which was blocked in 2016 at the request of Roskomnadzor.

Russian justice has already fined Google on other occasions on the grounds of publishing “false information” about the war in Ukraine, in particular news about the number of civilian casualties in combat zones.